Wigan man awaits his sentence for stealing keys and then taking car
A Wigan man pleaded guilty to stealing car keys from a house and taking the vehicle.
Warren Tomney, 29, of Thirlmere Road, Norley, admitted the theft of keys to a Nissan Juke from a house on Foster Avenue, Ince, between 8pm and 10pm on June 10, 2024.
He also pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking after the car was then driven and damaged.
Justices imposed an interim driving disqualification and adjourned the case for sentencing at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on October 21.
He was remanded on unconditional bail.