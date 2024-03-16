Wigan man awaits punishment after making threats with broken bottle
A man has admitted threatening someone with a broken bottle at a Wigan retail park.
John Hampson, 28, of Sydney Street, Orrell, pleaded guilty to the offence, which took place on Anjou Boulevard, on Robin Retail Park, on January 9.
He also admitted carrying a weapon in a public place, after he was found to have a kitchen knife at Wigan police station that day.
Hampson will be sentenced by Wigan magistrates on April 19.
He was remanded on unconditional bail.