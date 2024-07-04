Wigan man awaits sentence for making menacing phone call
A man is awaiting sentence after admitting to making a threatening phone call.
Liam Redford, 40, of Winstanley Road, Wigan, appeared before Manchester magistrates to plead guilty to a charge under the Malicious Communications Act with a menacing call to a named woman between January 31 and March 8 last year.
Sentencing takes place at WIgan Magistrates' Court on August 2.
Redford has been released on conditional bail until then.