Wigan man awaits sentence for making menacing phone call

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
A man is awaiting sentence after admitting to making a threatening phone call.

Liam Redford, 40, of Winstanley Road, Wigan, appeared before Manchester magistrates to plead guilty to a charge under the Malicious Communications Act with a menacing call to a named woman between January 31 and March 8 last year.

Sentencing takes place at WIgan Magistrates' Court on August 2.

Redford has been released on conditional bail until then.