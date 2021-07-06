Wigan man breached closure order
A Wigan man has been fined for entering a closure order-hit home.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 3:59 pm
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 4:00 pm
Dean Garrity, 31, of The Poplars in Golborne, appeared before Wigan justices to admit visiting 26 Linney Square in Scholes on January 10 when a court had barred non-occupants due to it being a magnet for anti-social behaviour. With a victim surcharge added, Garrity has £84 to pay.
