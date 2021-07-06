Wigan man breached closure order

Dean Garrity, 31, of The Poplars in Golborne, appeared before Wigan justices to admit visiting 26 Linney Square in Scholes on January 10 when a court had barred non-occupants due to it being a magnet for anti-social behaviour. With a victim surcharge added, Garrity has £84 to pay.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.