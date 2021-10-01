Wigan man breached non-molestation order

Borough magistrates heard that 40-year-old Dowie Hughes, of Bryn Road South, Ashton, broke the order’s terms by going within 100m of Almond Close, Wigan, on August 12. As well as the unpaid work he must also complete a Building Better Relationships course and 20 days of rehabilitation activities while paying £119 to the court and victim services.

