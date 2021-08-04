Wigan man breached restraining order to launch attack on woman
A man breached a restraining order to launch an attack on a woman, Wigan justices heard.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 5:58 pm
Martin Jermaks, 48, of Leigh Road, Hindley Green, admitted to Wigan justices that he had assaulted Kerri Bradley on July 23 and in so doing broke an order issued by a Bolton judge preventing contact with her. Jermaks was given a 16-week prison sentence but it was suspended for two years. He must attend an alcohol rehab programme and pay £207 in costs and to victim services.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.