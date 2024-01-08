News you can trust since 1853
Wigan man breaches non-molestation order by publishing boy's name

A young Wigan man has been fined for breaching a non-molestation order by posting images of a named boy on the internet or social media.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Jan 2024, 12:30 GMT
John Kent, 25, of Closebrook Road, Norley, appeared before Manchester and Salford City magistrates to admit the breach over Christmas of an order imposed by the family courts in October.

He was fined and ordered to pay costs and a victim services surcharge which totalled £188.