Damian Lukasiewicz appeared at Preston Crown Court to be sentenced after the events which took place on June 13 last year.

The 31-year-old of Irwell Place, Norley, had previously entered not guilty pleas to other charges, which were not challenged by the prosecution.

Preston Crown Court

However Lukasiewicz did admit to assault causing actual bodily harm.

He was sentenced to 20 months' imprisonment when he appeared at court on Thursday (June 8).