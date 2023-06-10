Wigan man caged after admitting assault
A Wigan man was jailed after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).
By Alan Weston
Published 10th Jun 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 13:30 BST
Damian Lukasiewicz appeared at Preston Crown Court to be sentenced after the events which took place on June 13 last year.
The 31-year-old of Irwell Place, Norley, had previously entered not guilty pleas to other charges, which were not challenged by the prosecution.
However Lukasiewicz did admit to assault causing actual bodily harm.
He was sentenced to 20 months' imprisonment when he appeared at court on Thursday (June 8).