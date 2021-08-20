Wigan man caught driving while banned
A motorist was caught at the wheel while banned.
Friday, 20th August 2021, 1:50 pm
Updated
Friday, 20th August 2021, 1:52 pm
Patrick Boswell, 26, of Little Lane, Goose Green, appeared before Wigan justices to admit to driving a Ford Transit Tipper while disqualified and doing so without insurance. He was given an interim disqualification pending sentence by a Bolton judge on September 8.
