Wigan man caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage to a motorcyclist’s bike and helmet
A man who caused hundreds of pounds’ damage to a motorcyclist’s bike and helmet has been give a two-year conditional discharge.
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 4:05 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 4:08 pm
Shahen Anguti, 25, of Old Road, Ashton, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to the criminal damage of Mark Thompson’s Honda Forza 300 and head protector in an attack outside the Ashton View care home on April 2 2020. The estimated damage came to £780. As well as the discharge Anguti was ordered to pay his victim £100 in compensation.
