Wigan man charged alongside serving police officer with corruption and drug offences

Andrew Talbot, 53, who was posted to GMP’s Serious Crime Division, has been accused of two counts of possessing Class A drugs, possessing ammunition, failure to comply with a S49 RIPA notice, theft, intent to supply Class A drugs, conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office, three counts of misconduct in public office, and three counts of accessing police systems without authority.

RIPA notices are issued to require an individual to provide requested information such as a PIN or password to access electronic devices.

Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates' Court

Talbot – whose home address area has not been given by police – is currently suspended from duty.

Keith Bretherton, 50, of Wigan has been charged with conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office, possessing Class A drugs, and possessing Class B drugs.

They were scheduled to appear at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates Court this morning.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police said that the allegations relate to incidents between 2017 and 2021.

It said that GMP’s Anti-Corruption Unit became aware in February 2020 and arrested Talbot in the same month. Bretherton was arrested in June 2021.