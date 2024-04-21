Wigan man charged over chase that left two police officers injured and many cars wrecked
The dramatic incident, which took place between Ince and Leigh before 8am on Saturday April 20, ended with a flatbed truck toppling onto its side on Holden Road in Leigh following a collision.
It was reported later that two police officers had been injured and received medical treatment at the scene.
Nathan Price, 32, of Keswick Place, Ince, has now been charged with three counts of attempted grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.
He has been remanded into custody to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday April 22).
Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to ring 101 quoting log 690 of 20/04/24. Information can also be shared anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.