Wigan man charged over chase that left two police officers injured and many cars wrecked

Police who launched an investigation following a six-mile pursuit during which patrol cars were allegedly rammed and residents’ vehicles damaged have charged a man with a series of offences.
By Charles Graham
Published 21st Apr 2024, 20:24 BST
The dramatic incident, which took place between Ince and Leigh before 8am on Saturday April 20, ended with a flatbed truck toppling onto its side on Holden Road in Leigh following a collision.

It was reported later that two police officers had been injured and received medical treatment at the scene.

The aftermath of the police pursuit that ended with a flatbed truck on its side in Holden Road, LeighThe aftermath of the police pursuit that ended with a flatbed truck on its side in Holden Road, Leigh
Nathan Price, 32, of Keswick Place, Ince, has now been charged with three counts of attempted grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.

He has been remanded into custody to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday April 22).

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to ring 101 quoting log 690 of 20/04/24. Information can also be shared anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.