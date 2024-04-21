Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The dramatic incident, which took place between Ince and Leigh before 8am on Saturday April 20, ended with a flatbed truck toppling onto its side on Holden Road in Leigh following a collision.

It was reported later that two police officers had been injured and received medical treatment at the scene.

The aftermath of the police pursuit that ended with a flatbed truck on its side in Holden Road, Leigh

Nathan Price, 32, of Keswick Place, Ince, has now been charged with three counts of attempted grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.

He has been remanded into custody to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday April 22).