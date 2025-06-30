A man from Wigan has been charged with more than two dozen criminal offences.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Roe, of no fixed abode, has been charged with a total 22 offences relating to burglaries across the Golborne and Lowton.

The 30-year-old faces four charges of household burglary as well as numerous offences of theft of motor vehicles, fraud by false representation and a single charge of dangerous driving.

Roe has been remanded in custody to appear at Bolton Crown Court on July 31.