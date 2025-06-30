Wigan man charged with 22 crimes

By Sian Jones
Published 30th Jun 2025, 12:30 BST
A man from Wigan has been charged with more than two dozen criminal offences.

Daniel Roe, of no fixed abode, has been charged with a total 22 offences relating to burglaries across the Golborne and Lowton.

placeholder image
Read More
Flying Ant Day UK: Video shows dozens of ants taking flight - Do flying ants bit...

The 30-year-old faces four charges of household burglary as well as numerous offences of theft of motor vehicles, fraud by false representation and a single charge of dangerous driving.

Roe has been remanded in custody to appear at Bolton Crown Court on July 31.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice