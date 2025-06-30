Wigan man charged with 22 crimes
A man from Wigan has been charged with more than two dozen criminal offences.
Daniel Roe, of no fixed abode, has been charged with a total 22 offences relating to burglaries across the Golborne and Lowton.
The 30-year-old faces four charges of household burglary as well as numerous offences of theft of motor vehicles, fraud by false representation and a single charge of dangerous driving.
Roe has been remanded in custody to appear at Bolton Crown Court on July 31.