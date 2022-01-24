Wigan man charged with attacking two women
A Wigan man has been charged with attacking two women, threatening behaviour and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a hammer.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 7:18 am
Updated
Monday, 24th January 2022, 7:20 am
Stephen Edwards, 53, of Langley Close, Golborne, is alleged to have committed all the crimes - including assaulting Carol Callinan and Lauren Hayes on the same day: December 22.
He was released on conditional bail by Wigan justices until a further appearance on February 2.