Wigan man charged with attacking two women

A Wigan man has been charged with attacking two women, threatening behaviour and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a hammer.

By Charles Graham
Monday, 24th January 2022, 7:18 am
Stephen Edwards, 53, of Langley Close, Golborne, is alleged to have committed all the crimes - including assaulting Carol Callinan and Lauren Hayes on the same day: December 22.

He was released on conditional bail by Wigan justices until a further appearance on February 2.