Wigan man charged with attempted burglary and vehicle interference in Bolton

A Wigan man is due to appear in court accused of committing crimes in a neighbouring town.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 17th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Scott Dempsey, 48, of Forest Avenue, Beech Hill, has been charged with attempted burglary and vehicle interference.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police’s Bolton South neighbourhood team said the allegations related to an incident in the Kearsley area of Bolton on Monday.

Dempsey was remanded in custody by police and scheduled to appear before justices at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.