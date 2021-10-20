Wigan man charged with attempted murder
A Wigan man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing outside a Cheshire gym last month.
Samson Price, 47, of Sefton Road, Goose Green, was arrested last Thursday, and has also been accused of possessing a bladed article in a public place.
His detention comes after an incident outside the Pure Gym on Leicester Street in Northwich shortly after 7pm on September 23.
Police and ambulance crews discovered that a 20-year-old man from Widnes had been stabbed.
He was taken to hospital but has since been well enough to return home to recover further.
Price appeared at West Cheshire magistrates who remanded him in custody pending a first appearance before a Chester Crown Court judge on November 15.
