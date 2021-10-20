Wigan man charged with attempted murder

Samson Price, 47, of Sefton Road, Goose Green, was arrested last Thursday, and has also been accused of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

His detention comes after an incident outside the Pure Gym on Leicester Street in Northwich shortly after 7pm on September 23.

Police and ambulance crews discovered that a 20-year-old man from Widnes had been stabbed.

Samson Price has been charged with attempted murder and knife possession

He was taken to hospital but has since been well enough to return home to recover further.

Price appeared at West Cheshire magistrates who remanded him in custody pending a first appearance before a Chester Crown Court judge on November 15.