Wigan man charged with causing damage worth £1,000 to door at Preston shopping centre

A Wigan man is accused of causing damage worth £1,000 at a Preston shopping centre
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Mark Baker, 54, of Woodcock Drive, Platt Bridge, is charged with damaging a door at St George’s Shopping Centre on June 8.

He was remanded on bail at Preston Magistrates’ Court on June 10, but failed to return on June 29.

St George's shopping centre in PrestonSt George's shopping centre in Preston
Baker has now appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, where he admitted failing to surrender.

Justices remanded him on unconditional bail until a hearing in Preston on August 2.