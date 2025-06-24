Wigan man charged with making or possessing explosives after property search

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 24th Jun 2025, 12:30 BST

A Wigan man has been charged with manufacturing or possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances.

Ryan Baybutt, 25, of Belvedere Place, Worsley Mesnes, has been remanded into custody.

The charge relates to a search of a property in Kitt Green on Saturday, June 14, where several items were recovered.

Multiple police vehicles were seen parked on Kitt Green Road on both that day and the following day.

Police say there is not thought to be a wider threat to the public at this time.

