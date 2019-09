A Wigan man has appeared before justices again to face charges of possessing 67 indecent images of children

Peter Tickle, 38, of Gibson Street, Bickershaw, has appeared before justices once more to face charges of possessing 67 indecent images of children in all three categories of seriousness.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

The bench released him on bail pending his appearance before a Bolton judge on October 9.