Wigan man charged with robbery of delivery driver

A Wigan man will appear in court next month after being charged with the robbery of a delivery driver.



The woman was returning to her van at 10.15am on Thursday, March 14 after making a delivery on Ullswater Avenue, St Helens, when a man pulled her away and drove off in the vehicle.

She was very shaken but not injured in the incident.

Detectives investigating what happened have now charged 32-year-old Kevin Andrews, from Wigan, with robbery.

He will appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, November 5.