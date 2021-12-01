Wigan man charged with twice attacking partner

Wigan and Leigh court

Lyas Culshaw, 23, of Hemfield Road, Ince, is charged with causing Sophie Barrow actual bodily harm on May 27 and then launching a far more savage assault - termed malicious wounding with intent - the following day.

This, Wigan magistrates heard, followed five months of coercive and threatening behaviour and, when Ms Barrow went to the police, Culshaw is alleged to have contacted her several times on May 29 in a bid to pervert the course of justice.

He has yet to enter pleas and the bench released him on bail until he makes a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on January 21.