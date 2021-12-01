Wigan man charged with twice attacking partner
A young man has been accused of attacking his partner twice after months of controlling behaviour and then trying to talk her out of testifying against him.
Lyas Culshaw, 23, of Hemfield Road, Ince, is charged with causing Sophie Barrow actual bodily harm on May 27 and then launching a far more savage assault - termed malicious wounding with intent - the following day.
This, Wigan magistrates heard, followed five months of coercive and threatening behaviour and, when Ms Barrow went to the police, Culshaw is alleged to have contacted her several times on May 29 in a bid to pervert the course of justice.
He has yet to enter pleas and the bench released him on bail until he makes a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on January 21.
But that bail is conditional and means he must observe an electronically tagged curfew and not have any contact with the complainant or any prosecution witnesses.