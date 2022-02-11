Wigan man cleared of making arson threat

Jack Fowler, 24, of Derwent Road, Orrell, had appeared before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to an allegation that he told Melissa Francis on September 19 that he would burn her father’s house down.

The charge was dismissed because no evidence was offered.

However changed a previous not guilty plea to harassing Ms Francis and making abusive requests for money from her to guilty.

Fowler did admit to making abusive requests for money

For that he was ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation actitivities and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Fowler must also pay £445 in court costs and a payment to victim services.