Wigan man cleared of stalking and attacking a woman
A Wigan man has been found not guilty of stalking and attacking a woman.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 5:05 pm
Updated
Monday, 20th September 2021, 5:06 pm
Benjamin Dickenson, 28, of Edinburgh Drive, Hindley Green, had stood before borough justices to deny conduct amounting to the harassment of Ashleigh Dalley between February 1 and April 30, and on that latter date assaulting her by beating. Following a trial, the bench cleared him of both charges and told him he was free to go.
