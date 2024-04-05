Wigan man confesses to having weapons and perverting course of justice
A Wigan man is to be sentenced after admitting he was armed with two flick knives, a BB gun and knuckleduster.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ian Carrington, 39, of Kingsdown Road in Abram, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to charges of possessing the blades and knuckleduster in a public place - namely Withington Lane, Aspull, on December 7, and to having the gun, causing affray and perverting the course of justice on October 7.
He disputes some of the details of the case though, so there will be what is called a "trial of issue" on April 25 before he learns his fate.