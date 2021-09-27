Wigan man convicted of an attack and skipping bail faces big bill

Daniel Roughley, 35, of Loch Street, Pemberton, was found guilty in his absence by Wigan magistrates of assaulting Paul Gibson-Thomas by beating on November 18 2019. Appearing at court for sentencing he pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody and was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work. There is also the matter of compensation, a victim services surcharge and court costs totalling £840 to pay.