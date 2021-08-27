Wigan man denies attacking nurse and security guard

Peter Howarth, 27, of Wesley Street, Pemberton, stood before Wigan justices accused of assaulting Paul Bullough and John Hayworth during the course of their duties on April 15. The case will next be heard at Bolton Crown Court on September 22.

