Wigan man denies benefit fraud

John Barnett, 62, of Legh Street, Ashton, stood before a Bolton judge to deny failing to notify the authorities of a change of circumstances that affected entitlement to a council tax cut from Wigan Council and DWP employment and support allowance, the latter from May 2015 to December 2019, the former from September 2018 to March 2019. A trial date of February 22 2022 was set.

