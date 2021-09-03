Wigan man denies benefit fraud
A Wigan man who denies benefit fraud will go on trial next year.
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 2:41 pm
John Barnett, 62, of Legh Street, Ashton, stood before a Bolton judge to deny failing to notify the authorities of a change of circumstances that affected entitlement to a council tax cut from Wigan Council and DWP employment and support allowance, the latter from May 2015 to December 2019, the former from September 2018 to March 2019. A trial date of February 22 2022 was set.
