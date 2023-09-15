Wigan man denies child sex crimes - trial date set for 2025
A 44-year-old Wigan man has appeared before a judge to deny three child sex offence charges.
By Charles Graham
Published 15th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Gareth Vickers is accused of taking indecent (category B) images of a child in September 2021, the sexual assault of an under-13 that same month and distributing indecent (category B) images of a child in April 2022.
But due to a backlog in cases, the Bolton Crown Court trial – estimated to last three days – can only be scheduled to begin on March 24 2025.
He is bailed until then.