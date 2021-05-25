Wigan man denies death threat charges

A man has denied threatening to murder two people.

By Charles Graham
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 3:14 pm
Updated Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 3:16 pm

Nathan Sale, 26, of no fixed address, stood before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to threatening to kill Rebecca Williams and Stefan Rigby on October 19 and a third charge of telling a PC Clarke of his intention to end Ms Williams’s life two days later.

He was released on conditional bail until June 29.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court