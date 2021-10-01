Wigan man denies driving while banned

A Wigan man has denied a series of motoring offences including driving two very different vehicles while banned.

By Post reporter
Friday, 1st October 2021, 12:19 pm
Updated Friday, 1st October 2021, 12:20 pm

Anthony Seddon, 58, of Christopher Street, Ince, stood before borough justices to plead not guilty to being at the wheel of a Ford Transit car transporter while disqualified and uninsured, which damaged a Ford Mondeo while carelessly driven in Collett Close, Scholes, and which was then driven off without stopping and without notifying the police on February 5. Seddon also denies riding a quad bike while banned and uninsured on Vauxhall Street on August 22. The bench remanded him in custody until a further appearance at the court on October 11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court