Wigan man denies driving while banned
A Wigan man has denied a series of motoring offences including driving two very different vehicles while banned.
Anthony Seddon, 58, of Christopher Street, Ince, stood before borough justices to plead not guilty to being at the wheel of a Ford Transit car transporter while disqualified and uninsured, which damaged a Ford Mondeo while carelessly driven in Collett Close, Scholes, and which was then driven off without stopping and without notifying the police on February 5. Seddon also denies riding a quad bike while banned and uninsured on Vauxhall Street on August 22. The bench remanded him in custody until a further appearance at the court on October 11.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.