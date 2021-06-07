Wigan man denies encouraging the rape of a girl aged under 13

That crime is alleged to have happened on October 26 last year.

Paul Holmes, 52, of Woodcock Drive, Platt Bridge, has also pleaded not guilty to eight days later trying to arrange for someone to have sex with a girl of 13 when he made his appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge who set a trial date of May 24 next year.

