Wigan man denies knife charge
A man has denied being in unlawful possession of a knife in public.
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 12:18 pm
Kevin Astle, 35, of Burley Crescent, Winstanley, stood before Wigan magistrates to plead not guilty to having the bladed article illegally on The Green, Norley, on June 24. He will next appear before a Bolton judge on September 29.
