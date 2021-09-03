Wigan man denies knife charge

Kevin Astle, 35, of Burley Crescent, Winstanley, stood before Wigan magistrates to plead not guilty to having the bladed article illegally on The Green, Norley, on June 24. He will next appear before a Bolton judge on September 29.

