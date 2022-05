Steven Hayes, 46, of Diane Road, Ashton, stood before borough justices to plead not guilty to the single charge relating to an offence alleged to have taken place on March 3 2020 involving images of child abuse.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where Hayes will make his first appearance before a judge on June 15.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan's courts of justice