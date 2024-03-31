Wigan man denies putting a woman in fear of violence through harassment
A Wigan 30-year-old has appeared before justices accused of serious harassment and launching an attack.
Ben Hilton, of Porlock Close, Platt Bridge, entered not guilty pleas to putting Demi Thompson in fear of violence by harassment between February 14 and 17 this year and also to assaulting her by beating on February 10.
He was released on conditional bail until his next hearing on May 10.