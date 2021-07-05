Wigan man denies stalking and dangerous driving

Stuart Kinsley, 33, of Downhall Green Road, Bryn, appeared in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court to plead not guilty to the harassment of Joanne Brown between June 12 an 19.

The charge - which says that his conduct amounted to stalking - alleges that on one occasion the defendant followed her in his car and went to her place of work. He is being prosecuted under the 1997 Protection from Harassment Act.

It is also alleged that he drove a Ford Transit van dangerously on Poolstock Lane on Sunday June 13.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Kinsley was remanded on bail until a tria on October 19 conditional that he does not have any contact with Ms Brown and not to go within 100 yards of her home.