Wigan man denies stealing more than £80 worth of meat from supermarket
A Wigan man has denied stealing meat from a supermarket.
John Blaney-Hayes, 31, of Thackeray Place, Worsley Mesnes, pleaded not guilty to taking meat worth £83.31 from Aldi in Bolton on July 20.
He was remanded on bail, with a bail application hearing scheduled for December 22 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.
A trial will take place at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on January 31.