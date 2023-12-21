News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan man denies stealing more than £80 worth of meat from supermarket

A Wigan man has denied stealing meat from a supermarket.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 21st Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

John Blaney-Hayes, 31, of Thackeray Place, Worsley Mesnes, pleaded not guilty to taking meat worth £83.31 from Aldi in Bolton on July 20.

He was remanded on bail, with a bail application hearing scheduled for December 22 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.

A trial will take place at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on January 31.