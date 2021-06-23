Wigan man denies string of sex crimes against a schoolgirl

It is alleged that Anthony Simpkin, 36, of HMP Forest Bank, molested the youngster from the ages of 14 to 17 on seven occasions ending last year. He also faces a charge of indecent exposure. Appearing before a Bolton judge, Simpkin’s case was adjourned for trial on January 10.

