Wigan man denies string of sex crimes against a schoolgirl
A Wigan man who denies committing a string of sex crimes against a schoolgirl over four years will face a Crown Court trial next year.
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 12:31 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 12:32 pm
It is alleged that Anthony Simpkin, 36, of HMP Forest Bank, molested the youngster from the ages of 14 to 17 on seven occasions ending last year. He also faces a charge of indecent exposure. Appearing before a Bolton judge, Simpkin’s case was adjourned for trial on January 10.
