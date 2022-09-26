Wigan man denies twice trying to throttle a woman
A young Wigan man has been accused of twice strangling a woman.
By Charles Graham
Monday, 26th September 2022, 3:45 pm
Jordan Pyke, 28, of Queen Street in Pemberton, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to intentionally strangling Lorraine Molyneux on September 2 and 19.
He also denies assaulting her by beating on those dates.
Pyke was remanded in custody pending his trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court scheduled for October 21.