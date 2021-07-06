Wigan man denies vandalising woman's car

A Wigan man has denied vandalising a woman’s car.

By Post reporter
Jamie Evans, 28, of Keble Street, Ince, appeared before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to the single charge of causing £500 of damages to Danielle Johnson’s BMW on June 22.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until a trial on October 19.

