Wigan man denies vandalising woman's car
A Wigan man has denied vandalising a woman’s car.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 10:49 am
Updated
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 10:50 am
Jamie Evans, 28, of Keble Street, Ince, appeared before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to the single charge of causing £500 of damages to Danielle Johnson’s BMW on June 22.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until a trial on October 19.
