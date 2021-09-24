Wigan man denies vicious assault
A man has denied launching a vicious assault and smashing a window.
Layton Mullock, 21, of Laburnum Grove, Beech Hill, stood before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to causing Stevie Hastings grievous bodily harm and shattering a £200 double-glazed unit belonging to Lorna Kenny on or around August 1. He was released on conditional bail until he re-appears at court on October 5.
