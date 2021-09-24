Wigan man denies vicious assault

Layton Mullock, 21, of Laburnum Grove, Beech Hill, stood before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to causing Stevie Hastings grievous bodily harm and shattering a £200 double-glazed unit belonging to Lorna Kenny on or around August 1. He was released on conditional bail until he re-appears at court on October 5.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.