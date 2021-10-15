Wigan man drove quad bike while banned

Shane Liptrot, 22, of Anson Place, Marsh Green, initially denied driving the vehicle on Bombay Road on April 22, but changed his plea.

He was ordered to pay a £162 fine, £34 surcharge for victim services and £330 towards prosecution costs.

He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also guilty of driving without insurance, but there was no further punishment.