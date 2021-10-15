Wigan man drove quad bike while banned

A man admitted riding an off-road quad bike while banned from driving

By Gaynor Clarke
Friday, 15th October 2021, 9:26 am
Updated Friday, 15th October 2021, 9:28 am
Wigan and Leigh court

Shane Liptrot, 22, of Anson Place, Marsh Green, initially denied driving the vehicle on Bombay Road on April 22, but changed his plea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He was ordered to pay a £162 fine, £34 surcharge for victim services and £330 towards prosecution costs.

He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also guilty of driving without insurance, but there was no further punishment.