Wigan man drove quad bike while banned
A man admitted riding an off-road quad bike while banned from driving
Friday, 15th October 2021, 9:26 am
Updated
Friday, 15th October 2021, 9:28 am
Shane Liptrot, 22, of Anson Place, Marsh Green, initially denied driving the vehicle on Bombay Road on April 22, but changed his plea.
He was ordered to pay a £162 fine, £34 surcharge for victim services and £330 towards prosecution costs.
He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also guilty of driving without insurance, but there was no further punishment.