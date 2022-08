Nathan Owen, 21, of Market Street, Hindley, is accused of raping a woman aged 16 or over in Wigan on September 22, 2019.

He was just 18 years old at the time of the alleged offence.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Owen will make his first at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.