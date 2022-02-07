Wigan man escapes jail for drunken attack on partner

Gerrard Moran, 39, of Springfield Street, Wigan, appeared before borough justices to admit to assaulting Karen Crowther in Manchester on November 16 in what was described by the bench as a domestic violence incident.

He was given a 16-week prison sentence but it was suspended for 24 months. He must also complete a programme for people with alcohol problems and another called Building Better Relationships.

Moran must take part in 10 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £213 to the court and victim services.