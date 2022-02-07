Wigan man escapes jail for drunken attack on partner
A man who drunkenly attacked his partner has been spared an immediate spell behind bars.
Monday, 7th February 2022, 10:47 am
Updated
Monday, 7th February 2022, 10:52 am
Gerrard Moran, 39, of Springfield Street, Wigan, appeared before borough justices to admit to assaulting Karen Crowther in Manchester on November 16 in what was described by the bench as a domestic violence incident.
He was given a 16-week prison sentence but it was suspended for 24 months. He must also complete a programme for people with alcohol problems and another called Building Better Relationships.
Moran must take part in 10 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £213 to the court and victim services.