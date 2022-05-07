Wigan man faces big court bill after admitting to fly-tipping offences

A young Wigan man is facing a four-figure bill for fly-tipping.

By Charles Graham
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 3:45 pm

Daniel Cadman, 23, of Inward Drive, Shevington, stood before borough justices to admit dumping household items, children's toys, buckets, chairs and a blanket on land at Close Lane, Hindley, on June 25 2020 without having a waste management licence.

He then failed to provide documents requested by the waste regulation authority, namely Wigan Council, by the due date of August 29 that year.

Close Lane in Hindley has been the scene of fly-tipping before. This was a mess left in 2019, not what Cadman dumped there a year later

Cadman was fined and must also pay costs and a victim surcharge totalling £1,145.