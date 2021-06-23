Wigan man faces double assault accusation
A young man who denies a double assault will face a crown court trial.
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 9:27 am
Updated
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 9:28 am
Jordan Beach, 22, of Swan Lane, Hindley Green, is charged with causing Ian Hyland and Matthew Jones actual bodily harm and threatening violence on August 11, 2019.
Also accused of threats and attacking Mr Hyland is Joshua Gannon, 28, from Twiss Lane, Leigh. Both will now appear before a Bolton judge on July 22.
