Wigan man faces several charges of historical child sexual abuse
No fewer than 20 charges of historical child sexual abuse, including rape, have been brought against a Wigan man.
Daniel Dootson, 49, of Sunleigh Road, Hindley, appeared before Wigan justices to be accused of 10 charges of indecently assault, six of oral rape and two of attempted rape against a girl when she was of primary school age between 2000 and 2004.
He is also charged with indecent assault and sexual touching of a second girl from 2016 to 2021 when she was aged between five and nine.
The bench immediately sent the case to Bolton Crown Court where Dootson will make his first appearance on June 12.
He has not yet entered any pleas and has been released on unconditional bail.