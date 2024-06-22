Wigan man facing domestic abuse and multiple rape charges to stand trial next year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A trial date has been set for a man accused of three charges of rape and one of controlling and coercive behaviour.

Daniel McCorriston, 42, of Oak Avenue, Hindley Green, faces accusations of serious sexual assaults and "behaviour which was controlling or coercive, namely making multiple threats to assault, assaulting on multiple occasions, being verbally abusive" towards a named woman on or before May 15 this year.