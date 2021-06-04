Wigan man facing two child sex crime charges
Harry Brookfield, 25, of Orchard Street, is facing the allegations
Friday, 4th June 2021, 3:38 pm
A young Wigan man is facing two child sex crime charges.
Harry Brookfield, 25, of Orchard Street, Wigan, stood before justices accused of arranging or facilitating a child sex offence and inciting a girl aged under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
The case was sent to a Bolton judge although a date for his first appearance has yet to be fixed.
