Wigan man facing two child sex crime charges

Harry Brookfield, 25, of Orchard Street, is facing the allegations

By Post reporter
Friday, 4th June 2021, 3:38 pm

A young Wigan man is facing two child sex crime charges.

Harry Brookfield, 25, of Orchard Street, Wigan, stood before justices accused of arranging or facilitating a child sex offence and inciting a girl aged under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

The case was sent to a Bolton judge although a date for his first appearance has yet to be fixed.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court

