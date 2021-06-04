Wigan man finally admits to assault
A man who waited almost a year to stand trial for causing actual bodily harm has suddenly confessed to the crime.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 3:36 pm
Friday, 4th June 2021, 3:43 pm
Andrew Cunliffe, of Brindley Street in Pemberton, had denied assaulting Alfred Bullough on May 29 last year. The 40-year-old was also charged with sending an indecent or grossly offensive Facebook message to David Bullough on the same day. A trial was due to take place this month at Bolton Crown Court but Cunliffe pleaded guilty and the case was adjourned for sentencing on July 9.
