Wigan man fined for hurling racial abuse
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Financial penalties are due to a Wigan man who hurled racist abuse and threats in Wigan
William Dutton, 58, of Ince Green Lane, Ince, stood before borough justices to admit using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and that the offence on May 6 was worsened by its racist overtones.
A fine, compensation and victim services surcharge mean he has £368 to pay.