Wigan man fined for hurling racial abuse

By Charles Graham
Published 10th May 2024, 15:45 BST
Financial penalties are due to a Wigan man who hurled racist abuse and threats in Wigan

William Dutton, 58, of Ince Green Lane, Ince, stood before borough justices to admit using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and that the offence on May 6 was worsened by its racist overtones.

A fine, compensation and victim services surcharge mean he has £368 to pay.